Senior Cop Acknowledges Long-Standing Trust Issues Between Public, Police – St. Lucia Times

Deputy Police Commissioner Dr. Mashama Sealy has acknowledged the existence of long-standing trust issues between the public and the police.

“I joined the force in 1998, and lack of confidentiality and public trust has always been an issue between the public and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force,” Sealy told reporters.

The Deputy Police Commissioner noted that over two decades later, the issue remains.

She spoke during Tuesday’s launch of the police Crime Hotline App.

The App allows users to send text messages, voice notes, or photos anonymously to the police.

Sealy said the police decided on the App to decrease the gap in the public’s trust.

She explained that the App does not record an IP address or needs a telephone number, email address, or other personal information input.

“The App was designed so we cannot pull any information from your devices,” Sealy stated.

In October this year, opposition leader Allen Chastanet wrote Police Commissioner Cruscita Descartes-Pelius expressing concern over Castries Central MP Richard Frederick’s utterances about the police.

Chastanet said the Housing Minister boasted about receiving confidential information on private citizens from police officers during his television talk show ‘Can I Help You,’.

In his letter, the United Workers Party (UWP) leader urged the Police Commissioner to address the matter immediately.

Chastanet also warned that if left unchecked, it would have severe implications for the integrity of and public confidence in the Police Force.

Headline photo is a file image of Dr. Mashama Sealy.

