Senate pays tribute to former senator Mootoo

Former San Fernando mayor Dr Romesh Mootoo who served between 1987-1992. –

THE Senate paid tribute to former National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) senator and former San Fernando mayor Dr Romesh Mootoo at its sitting at the Red House on Friday.

Mootoo, 89, died on December 9.

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein recalled that Mootoo played a key role in the elevation of San Fernando from borough to city status in November 1988

“Dr Mootoo was a true embodiment of a man committed to serving his countrym and particularly San Fernando.”

He said Mootoo will also be remembered as a loving father and husband, hard-working colleague and renowned doctor.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark said Mootoo was a true son of the soil, making sterling contributions as a politician and as a doctor.

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh told senators Mootoo served as an opposition senator for the now defunct Democratic Labour Party in 1967 and 1971, then returned in 1987 as an NAR senator. The NAR is also now defunct.

As a young medical practitioner, Deyalsingh recalled being advised by Mootoo about marrying his duties as a doctor with those of a civic-minded citizen.

Up to just before Mootoo retired as a doctor in 2021. Deyalsingh said many patients would make the long trip to San Fernando to see him. This, he continued, was because his patients felt he healed their soul as much as he healed their body.

“He had that love.”

Deyalsingh also recalledMootoo was an eloquent public speaker, able to deliver detailed speeches on the spot. He partly attributed this gift of Mootoo to the fact that his cousin was Nobel laureate Sir Vidia Naipaul.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo said Mootoo shattered the myth that being in politics changes a person.

“Dr Mootoo was a good and successful public servant.”

