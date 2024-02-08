Self-Defence Claimed In Fatal Dennery Stabbing – St. Lucia Times

A family member claims that the alleged perpetrator in Wednesday’s fatal stabbing in Dennery acted in self-defence.

Police identified the deceased as twenty-four-year-old Donal Joseph of Over The Bridge, Dennery.

“He deserved it,” the family member, who spoke anonymously, stated regarding the deceased.

The family member said the fatal stabbing occurred following a confrontation between two male siblings.

The relative said the deceased had, on several occasions, threatened members of the household, including the male who allegedly stabbed him.

The relative claimed that the deceased, two bottles in hand and a knife at his waist, confronted the male and attempted to injure him.

However, the relative said the tables turned when the attacker was relieved of the knife and was stabbed by his intended victim.

The deceased sustained two puncture wounds – one to the right side of the neck and one to the right shoulder.

“He didn’t jook him for him to die,” the relative declared regarding the stabber.

“He jook him for him to maybe back up, for him to go, for him to escape,” the family member stated

According to the relative, there had been several reports to the police regarding the deceased, whom officers had arrested and released.

“He is not staying two days, and they are dropping him,” the family member recalled.

The relative said the community would assist the alleged perpetrator, including arranging his legal defence.

According to a police release, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at about 8:45 p.m., the Dennery Police Station initiated investigations into the fatal stabbing.

“A male, who had been attacked with a knife and suffered numerous injuries, was conveyed to the Dennery Hospital for treatment. The victim succumbed to those injuries and was later declared deceased by a medical practitioner at the institution,” the release said.

In addition, the police disclosed that a sixteen-year-old from the same address as the deceased was in custody.

Photo: Donal Joseph – Deceased