Security guard charged with murder after body of his wife found Loop Jamaica

Police have arrested and charged a security guard with murder after the body of his 35-year-old wife was found in a house in Hanover.

The guard charged is 33-year-old Junior Greyson otherwise called ‘Jay’, in the Phoenix Town section in Santoy.

Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Judeen Smith-Greyson, a chef of Logwood district.

Reports are that at about 12:15 pm, on November 8, residents smelled a foul odor coming from a house in Santoy and summoned lawmen.

On arrival of the lawmen, a search was carried out and Smith-Greyson’s body was seen lying on the floor with several stab wounds.

On Wednesday, November 9, Greyson turned himself into the May Pen police in Clarendon.

He was charged several days later.