Secondary Schools Under 19 Cricket Tournament Underway – St. Lucia Times

The 2023 Secondary School Under 19 Cricket Tournament got on the way on Monday, February 27, with three matches. Victories were recorded for St Mary’s College against Babonneau Secondary, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary over Entrepot Secondary and for Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary over Soufriere Comprehensive.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, St Mary’s College led by a century from their captain, Windward Islands Under 15 player JOHNATHAN DANIEL completed a comfortable 257 run victory over Babonneau Secondary.

St Mary’s College winning the toss and batting first, made 295 for 6 in their allotted time having face 26 overs with Johnathan Daniel making a stroke full 130 not out with 15 fours and 6 sixes. Other useful scores came from Kanil Nelson, Nayo John, Zhanni Joseph and Cleyanus Jules with 19 each and Yunieski Gustave with 15.

The wicket takers for Babonneau Secondary were, Marlon Henry with 2 for 36 in 4 overs and 1 wicket each to Joshua Solomon, Jeankime Nelson and Kaleel Whaul.

In reply, Babonneau Seconday was bowled out for 38 in 13 overs.

The wicket takers for St Mary’s College were, Zhanni Joseph with 4 for 4 in 4 overs, Clint Joseph 3 for 8 in 3 overs and Aiden Daniel 2 for 15 in 2 overs.

RESULT: ST MARY’S COLLEGE DEFEATED BABONNEAU SECONDARY BY 257 RUNS.

At the Mindoo Philip Park, Leon Hess Comprehensive led by a superb century from National Under 19 player JEWEL SIMON and a remarkable spell of seam bowling by former National Under 15 player DARVIN FORDE, enjoyed a huge 330 run victory over Entrepot Secondary.

Leon Hess Comprehensive winning the toss and batting first, made 347 for 3 in 25 overs, within the allocated time with Jewel Simon making a superb 139 not out inclusive of 14 fours and 5 sixes. Excellent support also came from, Aaron St Clair with 69 not out with 10 fours and 3 sixes, captain Khan Elcock 50 with 8 fours and Isaiah Jones 23.

The wicket takers for Entrepot Secondary were, Jaden Byron with 2 wickets and Jamal Jarnacien with 1 wicket.

In reply, seam bowler Darvin Forde with outstanding bowling figures of 8 wickets for 0 runs in 5 overs, dismissed Entrepot Secondary for 17 in 13.3 overs.

The other wicket taker for Leon Hess Comprehensive was Leon Alexander with 1 wicket.

RESULT: LEON HESS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY DEFEATED ENTREPOT SECONDARY BY 330 RUNS.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Vieux Comprehensive Secondary registered a comfortable 9 wicket victory over Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary.

Soufriere Comprehensive batting first after winning the toss, made 88 all out in 18.1 overs with Cliffron Gustave making 15.

The wicket takers for Vieux Fort Comprehensive were, Tashawn Walter, Arzani Augustin, Garet Alphonse and Kaylan Neptune with 2 wickets each.

In reply, Vieux Fort Comprehensive easily got to their target finishing on 91 for 1 in 12.1 overs with David Naitram making 31 not out and Kamanie Laure 28 not out.

Jashon Mitchel was the sole wicket taker for Soufriere Comprehensive.

RESULT: VIEUX FORT COMPREHENSIVE DEFEATED SOUFRIERE COMPREHENSIVE BY 9 WICKETS.

The tournament continued on Tuesday.

SOURCE: Ministry of Youth Development & Sports /SLT

