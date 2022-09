– Advertisement –

A second man has died following last week’s shooting incident on Chaussee Road, Castries, police have confirmed.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as twenty-seven-year-old Mergatette Joseph.

He died on Friday.

On Wednesday, officers took one man into custody and impounded a vehicle that came under gunfire on Chaussee Road, Castries.

One man, identified as Eli Joseph, succumbed shortly after that incident which occurred around 7:30 pm.

