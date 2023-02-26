Second BTC Escapee Returns To The Facility – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A second ward who was among four who escaped from the Boys Training Centre (BTC) last week has returned.

On Sunday morning Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment Minister Joachim Henry confirmed the ward’s return to St Lucia Times.

Henry disclosed that he spent the morning with the eleven wards currently at the BTC, speaking with them and watching football together.

In addition, he said he would join the youngsters again because they had invited him back to play football with them.

And the Minister vowed not to give up on the country’s at-risk youth.

“In the spirit of my own son, Dr. Joshimar Henry, who passed away at twenty-seven, if I had to give my entire life for one cause, it would be for young men,” Henry told St Lucia Times.

The Minister said he found the aspirations of the wards with whom he interacted very encouraging.

He also disclosed briefly speaking with the ward who had returned after escaping.

“We are trying to respond to their brokenness, to their failures,” Henry stated regarding the wards at the BTC.

“I can tell you it was very encouraging speaking with the eleven of them who are there for care and protection,” the Castries South East MP told St Lucia Times.

“I had to do it in person because it is one thing for people to tell you and create almost like a monster because one or two persons choose to be extreme in their behaviour, but the majority of the wards are young men and provided the opportunity, they will do very well,” Henry asserted.

In this regard, he noted that one of the wards is a Youth Ambassador.

Reflecting on his own life, Henry recalled that he did not do well at the Common Entrance or CXC examinations, but today is a government Minister.

“I could have been a very good candidate for the BTC as well when I was very young in terms of my own misbehaviour, but not in the time in which we are living now. So when I look at young men, you take a look at your own self – how far you have come and where you are today. It is not to condone deviant behaviour, but we must also as leaders project a future of hope,” he said.

