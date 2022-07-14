Search On For Anse La Raye-Canaries Men Reported Missing At Sea – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Marine Police are searching for some men from Anse La Raye-Canaries reported missing at sea.

Marine Police Commander Kentry Frederick disclosed that the unit received a call concerning ‘two or three’ men from the area who were out fishing on Thursday and experienced mechanical failure.

During the Choice Television Programme ‘Police Insight’, he recalled that the Marine Police had advised people who encounter issues at sea that they do not need credit on their mobile telephones to make a distress call.

He said they could dial 999 or 911, and the call would be passed on to the unit.

“Unfortunately they called friends and the friends didn’t get them. But we got the call about 8 O’ clock tonight. So as we speak we have a vessel out there in search of the fishing vessel in distress and the persons on board,” Frederick told Police Insight.

He hoped Marine Police would be able to rescue the missing individuals during the night.

“What makes it a little more challenging is the weather condition because visibility with the rain coming down would be a bit poor,” Frederick stated.

But he said Marine Police officers had left aboard ‘The Protector’, a vessel designed to withstand such weather conditions.

“We are hoping that the family would just be comforted because we are out there searching for the missing persons,” Frederick stated.

Headline photo: Stock image

