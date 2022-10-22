Sealys Welcomes New Top Cop’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Sexual Harassment

– Advertisement –

Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia has welcomed this week’s declaration by the first woman to head the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) that she has zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

Acting Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius made her position known at a news conference.

The Acting Police Commissioner responded to a question regarding reports of a sexual assault investigation involving a senior police officer.

“I have no knowledge of this information. But what I can tell you, I have zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” Descartes-Pelius declared.

Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia President Catherine Sealys said the stand gratified her.

“We are gratified, yes, and we are finally seeing some progress in that regard in that we have an ally in somebody who stands against any form of gender-based violence,” Sealys told St Lucia Times.

She observed that she and her organisation have advocated for gender equality and better services and support for women and children victims of gender-based violence.

“We have to recognise sexual abuse – sexual harassment as part of the menu of gender-based violence,” Sealys told St Lucia Times.

She said Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia looks forward to seeing how Descartes-Pelius will perform and how strong the new Acting Police Commissioner’s stand will be against gender-based violence.

“How strong she will be about ensuring that support services in terms of victims of gender-based violence who come to police stations to make reports, whether against a member of the public or the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force,” Sealys stated.

“We finally have a woman who appears to understand the consequences, the trauma and the technicalities of gender-based violence,” Sealys said regarding Crusita Descartes-Pelius.

