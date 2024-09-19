Sea Moss Export Certification Making Waves

Sea moss has been farmed, harvested, and sold in Saint Lucia for decades. Exports of the ocean-grown ‘superfood’ have skyrocketed in recent years.

Health experts say sea moss contains antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins— cementing the marine vegetable as a source for physical and mental healing.

Kerwin Samuel, President of the Eau Piquant Sea Moss Farmers’ Association and local sea moss farmer for over 16 years, said sea moss harvested in Saint Lucia is lauded for its superior taste.

“Sea moss is a superfood… Saint Lucia sea moss, because of our clean quality water, the taste of our sea moss is better than anywhere else in the world,” Samuel boasted.

Sea moss exports have left Saint Lucia’s shores for years.

However, on September 16, 2024, Export Saint Lucia informed local media of the organisation’s intent to implement a mandatory export certificate for farmers to sell their sea moss overseas.

The certification would come at the cost of XCD 20 and be handed out following what Export Saint Lucia CEO Sunita Daniel explained as a process involving “rigorous phytosanitary certifications.”

Daniel also specified that “advanced traceability systems… mandatory good manufacturing practices systems …and an implementation of HACCP [Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points] systems,” will be in place.

The decision to enforce certification for the export of sea moss, Daniel said, came at the request of and following consultations with sea moss farmers.

When media outlets published the announcement, however, reactions were mixed.

Some expressed surprise at the implementation of the export certification. In contrast, others questioned the integrity of the decision, raising concerns that it was a step towards commandeering the industry established, sustained, and nurtured by local farmers.

One local sea moss farmer confirmed she had neither heard of the certification within her personal network nor on the news and opted not to comment on the recent announcement, expressing that she would look into it.

Nevertheless, Samuel told St. Lucia Times he was relieved over implementing the export certification.

“It’s not now we were looking forward to that… we have been trying our best to let farmers know that sea moss is a superfood that people drink, they add it to a lot of products and so because they are consuming it, we need to be handling it in a manner that is acceptable,” the President of the Eau Piquant Sea Moss Farmers’ Association noted.

Samuel disclosed that he was aware of and engaged in dialogue with stakeholders during the consultation process.

“Consultation was made throughout the [last] 3 years until the pressure was building on Saint Lucia when it comes to exporting sea moss and so something had to be done or we were going to lose that industry or it would have fall like bananas. So to safeguard the industry, we had to put in the standards and I agree 100%. I agree with it, I have to fall in line as a farmer. Export Saint Lucia is always open, they have always said that to the farmers during the consultation.”

According to some stakeholders involved in the consultation process, a sore point that influenced the choice to impose certification for sea moss export was concern about harvesting practices used by a few farmers.

This particularly troubles Samuel: “Can you imagine you go on the jetty and guys used to put sea moss on the jetty? Now, who in their right mind would just put sea moss on a jetty where dogs and people are walking? Not even a plastic bag under it and there are exporters who will buy cheap from them and export it.”

He added, “From harvesting to bleaching to drying to packaging to export, all must have a particular standard.”

Export Saint Lucia representatives have explained that standards and training have been a part of their interactions and discussions with sea moss farmers for some time.

According to Jerson Badal, Programme Manager at Export Saint Lucia, while “most sea moss farmers are ultimately adhering, the impact of one can damage the work of many.”

Export Saint Lucia has revealed that the United States accounts for over 90% of the island’s sea moss market.

In March this year, a US Food and Drug Administration representative visited Saint Lucia and plans to return in October.

Export Saint Lucia’s Sunita Daniel said, “Saint Lucia is a small island state. We are very vulnerable to what the other countries say that we must do. We export a product into the United States, into Canada, into the European Union countries and these countries have strict laws as to what guides the food safety of their citizens.”

“What happens is when these countries send their inspectors into your country. These persons who do not adhere to those standards are also examined and what it does is that it puts the entire sea moss industry at risk,” Daniel asserted.

The Eau Piquant Sea Moss Farmers Association has 65 members.

Its President, Kerwin Samuel, believes that forums to discuss the experiences of sea moss farmers are always open but are underutilised by individuals who may be caught off guard by the recent announcement of the sea moss export certification.

“There’s a lot of people when they call for consultation, they don’t want to come, they don’t want to come. You can encourage them to be there, for them, it’s all about the money but not the industry. And that is why I have a problem with a lot of people who are part time farmers and who may not be farmers at all but they are diving sea moss when it breaks, they’re collecting sea moss even before the farmers and these people, you would call them and say there’s a meeting at the ‘bay’ with all sea moss farmers, give them notice, let them know it’s important and most of them will not show up but anytime they get an opportunity to hit back, they will do it,” Samuel asserted.

Export Saint Lucia officials also declared their intent to assist farmers with meeting the required standards to obtain certification.

“If people are currently not able to meet the standards, we will give you the assistance to ensure that you are able to meet the standards. So, it’s not like we are saying, okay, you need to put in certain standards and there is no assistance. There is assistance available…” CEO Daniel highlighted.

The date for the formal implementation of the certification process will be announced in the future. The certification will only be obtainable through Export Saint Lucia.