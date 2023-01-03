SDA Church Hosts a Splendid Gospel Concert

Black Immigrant Daily News

The gospel concert entitled “The Return” which was promoted in last week’s edition of The Anguillian, took place at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mount Fortune, on Sunday, 24th July.

Three gospel music professionals, Zina Johnson, Marcus Smith and Edmond Charles, accompanied by Vernon “Rado” Rogers, came from the United States last week to coach the SDA combined choir for the great event which turned out to be nothing short of “splendid”.

Apart from providing inspiration a nd spiritual entertainment, the main purpose of the concert was raise the act of worship in the churches to a higher level.

SDA Youth Choir SDA Choir directed by Mrs Zina Johnson L-R: Vernon Rogers, Marcus Smith, Edmond Charles, Zina Johnson, Drian Johnson, Pastor Howard, Michelle Simon and Keith Smith

Among other items, renditions included hymns – modified with a contemporary touch – and modern gospel tunes like “For Every Mountain”, “We Shall Behold Him”, “We Praise Your Name” and “Psalm 34”. One unique song of worship and praise was “Hallelujah is the Highest Praise”, written by one of the music coaches, Marcus Smith. Other songs included the traditional “He Touched Me” and the grand finale, Edwin Hawkins’ “O Happy Day”.

The facilitators, Zina, Marcus and Edmond, expressed their satisfaction with the choir’s performances, as well as their admiration of the friendliness, courtesy and charm of the Anguillian people who made their short stay so pleasant and comfortable.

The head Organiser of the event, Ms. Marcia Hodge, extends thanks to numerous individuals and entities who contributed to the success of the concert. These include: the MCs, Kimberly Prika and Dr. Howard Simon; Lennox Vanterpool; Thomas Astaphan QC and Family; Tiffany Carty; Titanium Sounds, Kemron Tisson; Klean Stream Audio Visual; Max Printing, Keith “Stone” Greaves and Nick Francis of Radio Anguilla; Catherine Brooks; Shefoo Webster and her team; Maria Webster and her team; Alma Gumbs and her team; Island Car Rental; Naulda Fife; Greta Webster; Paul Gillis, Sturge George, and Brian Senior; The Rogers’ Family for hosting and accommodating the facilitators; all Choir participants; all Ushers; the Hospitality, Planning and Fundraising Committees; Contributors of the Church; and, of course, Zina Johnson, Marcus Smith, Edmond Charles and Vernon Rogers.

NewsAmericasNow.com