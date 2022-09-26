Schools Closed Due To Inclement Weather – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Education has announced the closure of schools on Monday due to inclement weather.

“Further advice will be provided in the coming hours,” a Ministry statement on Monday morning said while encouraging all to remain safe during the current rainy period.

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services 6:00 am weather report advised that there would be scattered showers which might be heavy in some locations.

The report also forecast isolated thunderstorms, mainly over the Windward Islands and areas further South.

Regarding the tropical weather outlook, the report highlighted moist and unstable conditions lingering over the Eastern Caribbean region that would continue to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period.

In addition, the Met Office noted that a broad area of low pressure located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving slowly, north-northwestward and has a medium chance of tropical cyclone formation during the next five days.

