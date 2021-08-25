Next Post

Cops intercept vehicle with alleged burglary suspects

Wed Aug 25 , 2021
Police Wednesday intercepted a vehicle in the Rodney Bay Marina believed to be involved in a burglary in Anse La Raye earlier today. The operation was a collaboration between the Anse La Raye and the Gros Islet Police Departments. Police arrest

