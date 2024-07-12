Save The Turtles – Fisheries Department Launches New Initiative

By Jessy Leonce

In continued welfare efforts for nesting sea turtles, the Department of Fisheries is erecting signposts at beaches island wide to make it easier for individuals to report any sightings of the visiting reptiles.

The signpost lists contact information including a QR code and WhatsApp number to report sea turtle activity, as well as tips to protect the nesting turtles and hatchlings.

Fisheries Officer, Yvonne Edwin urges the public to make use of the information during what is now the height of the nesting season.

“We have been seeing an increase in sea turtle activity and not just activity of them successfully coming to nest, but persons poaching, taking those eggs, and slaughtering the turtles irrespective that it is the closed season. We want to urge persons who go onto a beach, who visit the beach and see any such activity to report it, as well as ensuring they take their garbage, not leaving their pets behind, or dropping off dogs on the beach.”

Edwin also discourages excess artificial lights at the beach which may be confusing to sea turtles, or driving on sandy beaches, as this compacts the sand and crushes buried eggs.

Of the seven remaining turtle species in the world, three visit Saint Lucia’s shores to nest between March and November annually.