Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar Christmas Eve attack

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Two Save the Children staff, missing in eastern Myanmar after a deadly attack on civilians allegedly carried out by government soldiers, have been confirmed dead, the non-profit organization said on Tuesday.

“With profound sadness we confirm two of our staff are among the burnt bodies found in Myanmar after an attack by the military on Xmas Eve. Both new fathers working on education for children,” said the organization in a statement posted ton social media. “The UN Security Council must convene & take action to hold those responsible to account.”

On Friday, at least 30 people including women and children were killed and their “charred remains” discovered close to Hpruso Township in Kayah state, which is also known as Karenni, according to a local human rights group.

Myanmar’s ruling military has not commented on the incident and junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun could not be reached for comment.

State media reported soldiers had fired on and killed an unspecified number of “terrorists with weapons” from forces fighting the military government. State media did not say anything about civilian casualties.

