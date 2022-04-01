Saudi-led coalition and Houthis agree on truce in Yemen, raising hopes for the ‘start of a better future’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Saudi-led military alliance and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, who have been at war in Yemen since 2015, agreed to a two-month truce Friday, marking a significant step toward ending the conflict in years.

The last coordinated cessation of hostilities nationwide was during peace talks in 2016.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the truce, which he said has “fueled one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.”

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and has left millions on the brink of starvation.

On Friday, Guterres commended “the Government of Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis for agreeing on a two-month truce in Yemen, including cross-border attacks.”

