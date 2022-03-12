Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men In One Day – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday – more than during the whole of last year.

The group – including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national – were convicted of “multiple heinous crimes”, including terrorism, state news agency SPA said.

Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic State group (IS), al-Qaeda or the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Rights organisations say many do not receive fair trials in Saudi Arabia, an allegation the government rejects.

According to SPA, the latest group had been tried by 13 judges and gone through a three-stage judicial process.

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest execution rates in the world – fifth in a list compiled by Amnesty International, the other four being China, Iran, Egypt and Iraq.

It executed 69 people last year. Source: BBC News. Headline photo: Internet stock image

