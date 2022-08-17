Saudi activist sentenced to 34 years in prison for Twitter activity

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Saudi women’s rights campaigner Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday for her activity on Twitter, according to court documents viewed by CNN.

Al-Shehab, 33, was also banned from traveling outside of Saudi Arabia for another 34 years.

The PhD student at Leeds University in the United Kingdom had been arrested in January 2021 and was subjected to questioning sessions over a period of 265 days before being brought to the Specialized Criminal Court, according to independent human rights organization ALQST.

She was initially given a six-year sentence late last year — this was increased to 34 years after al-Shehab filed an appeal, according to the documents.

The charges filed against her by the Public Prosecution included “providing succor to those seeking to disrupt public order and undermine the safety of the general public and stability of the state, and publishing false and tendentious rumors on Twitter,” ALQST said.

