Sanovnik Destang Awarded As 2022 Caribbean Hotelier Of The Year

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Caribbean Journal has unveiled the 2022 winners of its prestigious Caribbean Travel Awards. Bay Gardens Resorts Executive Director Sanovnik Destang has been named the 2022 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year.

The Saint Lucian-born hotelier was hand-selected by Caribbean Journal to receive the top honor at the 8th Annual Caribbean Travel Awards, which highlights the region’s best beaches, destinations and resorts comprised of 20 categories.

Destang, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), spent four years working in Toronto, Canada, at KPMG, in the Fields of Audit & Transaction Advisory before returning to Saint Lucia in 2008 to lead the family-owned business founded by Joyce and Desmond Destang in 1995.

His extensive portfolio includes five Bay Gardens Resorts’ properties – Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, Bay Gardens Hotel, and Waters Edge Villas by Bay Gardens Resorts.

– Advertisement –

The collection consists of 233 rooms, two luxury villas, seven conference rooms, and five restaurants in Saint Lucia’s entertainment capital, Rodney Bay.

Caribbean Journal Magazine stated, “Destang is at the forefront of Caribbean tourism, continuing to grow Bay Gardens, incessantly innovating (including the development of a game-changing all-inclusive dine-around program) and demonstrating the power of hospitality to impact every level of a destination”.

During his tenure, Destang has increased hotel profit and revenue by developing a strategic digital marketing strategy for Bay Gardens Resorts, which focuses on sales, marketing, social media, and public relations to yield direct bookings online for all properties.

“Being chosen as the 2022 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year is such an honor, Caribbean Journal puts a lot of thought into selecting a winner, and I am so grateful to have been considered for this award,” remarked Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts.

The prestigious award places Destang in some elite company with great hoteliers in the region. “This is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the Bay Gardens team. To lead and do it well requires commitment from your team at every level to succeed. You must listen and understand the challenges of every department and help them to come up with creative solutions especially in this environment. The staff at Bay Gardens Resorts, from the management team to the supervisors and the line staff, are all pivotal to the success of Bay Gardens Resorts. My entire family has also been a huge pillar of strength for me, and as a family-owned business we share this award together”.

Destang is the first Saint Lucian to win this coveted award (past winners have included Adam Stewart of Sandals Resorts, Rob Barrett of Elite Island Resorts and Gregor Nassief of Fort Young/Secret Bay).

Further accomplishments in Destang’s career include Saint Lucia’s Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Business of the Year Award’ for two consecutive years (2014 and 2015) and Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit 2014 Rising Star Award.

As a regional advocate for Saint Lucia and Caribbean in general, Destang is the former President of Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), in addition to being long-time Director of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) where he currently serves as its 2nd Vice President, and has held positions on numerous boards, locally and regionally.

– Advertisement –