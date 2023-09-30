Sandals Saint Vincent And The Grenadines To Open In 2024 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Tucked away against a rainforest backdrop between lush green mountains that meet a cobalt blue sea, Sandals® Resorts’ newest all-inclusive resort, Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, will mark the ninth Caribbean destination and 18th Sandals Resort for Sandals Resorts International (SRI) when it welcomes its first guests on March 27, 2024.

Now open for reservations, the more than 50-acre sprawling resort unlocks an entirely new island experience that invites guests to bask in its unspoiled beauty with Two-Story Overwater Villas, meandering rivers and other sensational “Sandals Firsts.”

Belonging to the lesser Antilles and neighboring Saint Lucia and Grenada, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines is home to a collection of 32 islands and cays that offer exotic landscapes with natural delights, from its rushing rivers to the rolling highlands and volcanic peaks – coveted as a secluded Eastern Caribbean gem.

“This resort is a dream more than two decades in the making – from the moment we laid eyes on Vincy, as the locals lovingly call her, and felt this sense of magic and wonder and awe so palpable you could almost touch it,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“A true diamond of a place, she meets every possibility to deliver an exceptional experience worthy of her very site. Handpicked for its stunning location within an alluring west-facing valley, mere moments away from untouched cays, cliffside caves and coves, our guests will soon loll in the beauty of Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.”

‘Next Level’ Accommodations

Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will offer 301 superbly appointed rooms and the portfolio’s most expansive suites to date, with Two-Bedroom Butler Villas spanning across the waterfront – a “Sandals First.”

Interiors throughout feature special biophilic elements and the warmth of local volcanic materials, and views intentionally framing the unique flora. Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas reimagine Sandals’ iconic suites, with an evolved design across two stories built directly atop the sea, complete with a rooftop outdoor lounge with views as far as the eye can see.

Select villas and suites throughout the resort up the ante with a dedicated space for movie nights in, and private fitness rooms with Technogym equipment, athletic programming, and an assortment of free weights.

Dining: All That’s Fresh

Surrounded by bountiful local fresh herbs, produce, fish and even one of the largest cattle farms in the Caribbean, dining at Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will bring the local agriculture forward for guests to savor across 16 food and beverage concepts.

As the brand’s first communal-style restaurant, Buccan’s menu of seasonal platters meant for sharing will be complemented by an action-packed open kitchen.

Imoro, an all-new grab-and-go concept named for the local indigenous word for ‘green,’ will serve healthy bowls best enjoyed waterside.

Local materials, playful patterns, and tropical plants will adorn Three Jewels, a rum bar (an ode to the flag of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines) serving Eastern Caribbean rums as well as new creations ranging from zero-proof to spirit-forward, all served to the sounds of Caribbean vinyl classics.

Parisol, an open-air beach club and kitchen, will serve small plates near the water before transforming into a high-end evening destination for cocktails, music, and picturesque sunset views.

Vincy Daze

A focal point from the open-air lobby, a 300-foot linear pool appears to meet the horizon, flanked by posh cabanas and Swim-Up Bar access. An adjacent crescent-shaped pool invites guests to lounge and swim under the Saint Vincent sun, while Parisol’s double-crescent infinity-edge pool hugs the sand and overlooks the bay.

Built along the riverside, the sound of flowing water will surround Red Lane Spa cabanas to really connect guests with the serene outdoors.

Beyond the sand, the destination’s prime location on the Atlantic shelf makes it one of the Caribbean’s most abundant with local fish, with the all-inclusive resort as a gateway to incredible snorkeling and scuba diving – and other exploration opportunities galore.

‘Sandals’ First’ Guests

Guests who book a getaway at Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines from September 27 through October 27, 2023, will receive a $1,000 instant credit on 7-night stays or longer, $775 credit on 6-night stays, $505 credit on 5-night stays, and $375 on 4-night stays through 2026.

SOURCE: Sandals Resorts

