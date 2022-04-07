Sandals Resorts Team Members Honoured At Annual Prestige Awards – St. Lucia Times News

Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia honoured its team members in grand style at its Annual Prestige Awards recently, and showered them with several awards and prizes including cash, high-end electronics, complimentary travel and accommodation and more.

The resorts spared nothing as they brought out the glamour and dazzle to ensure their team members had the time of their lives …as only Sandals can do it.

While Sandals has always celebrated its team members in the past, Managing Director of Sandals Resorts (EC) Mr. Winston Anderson felt it was particularly important this year following the unprecedented fallout from COVID19.

He lauded the team members for helping lead the way in reopening the resorts and the overall tourism sector, and commended them for the significant contributions they continue to make to the overall success of not only Sandals Resorts but the hospitality industry on a whole, through their sheer will power, drive and passion for what they do.

The General Managers of all three resorts in Saint Lucia also added their praise for the team members, and thanked them for all the sacrifices they have made and hard work they have put in toward driving the recovery of not just travel and tourism, but the entire economy of Saint Lucia.

According to Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s General Manager Mr. Surinder ‘Lucky’ Kahlon “All of our team members bring something uniquely special to the table and we are committed to harnessing and developing each and every one of their talents. We firmly believe in the mantra that an organization’s most valuable asset is its employees and this rings true for Sandals Regency La Toc. We are lucky and grateful to have such dedicated and spirited individuals on our team and wish to express our sincerest gratitude to our team members.”

Sandals Halcyon Beach’s General Manager Mr. Filius Laurent noted, “It was paramount to us to ensure that this night was flawless for our team members. Dealing with COVID-19 was tough on everyone and to see our team members come back with such a drive to succeed was truly heartwarming. This is why at Sandals Halcyon Beach we stress on celebrating the extraordinary efforts of our outstanding team members who have gone above and beyond their duties”.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian’s General Manager Mr. Gaurav ‘G’ Sindhi observed, “It has been two really rough years for everybody. The Caribbean, the island, the team members that work for us as well. What we are excited about is the celebration. Today for the first time in the two years we are able to bring all the team members back together and celebrate the excellence of what they do every single day of life. Tourism is back, we are seeing the guests come back as well and the team members that make the difference.”

Sandals Resorts Saint Lucia expresses sincere gratitude to all team members for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the job, and congratulates the outstanding winners.

Claiming the top prizes were:

AWARD

SANDALS REGENCY LA TOC

SANDALS GRANDE

SANDALS HALCYON

Diamond Team Member of the Year

Gasper Richard

Watersports

Zidan Williams

Front Office

Shara Charles

Restaurant Department

Platinum Team Member of the Year

Patrick Wilkie

Front Office

Brandon Wallace

Watersports Department

Enipha St. Valle

Kitchen Department

MVP of the Year

Kim D’Auvergne

Red Lane Spa Manager

Krystal Sealy

Resort Shop Manager

Karen James-Rougier

Bars Manager

“A Team” of the Year

Kitchen Department

Housekeeping Department

Stewarding Department

Mover and Shaker of the Year

Embrum St. Juste

Landscaping Department

Christi-Marie Khodra

Accounts Department

Shamra Regis

Kitchen Department

Legendary Team Member of the Year

Donavan Joseph

Butlers Elite

Amos Emmanuel

Butlers Elite

Yannil Simmon

Bars

Circle of Joy Award

Rose Edward

Restaurant Department

Sharlene Alfred

Restaurant Department

Joseph Clerville

Maintenance Department

Earth Guardian Award

Marlon Elibox

Landscaping Department

Victroy Arthur

Kitchen Department

Mathilda Hippolyte

Kitchen Department

Sandals Foundation Sentinel of the Year

Elisha Daniel – Aimable

Resort Shop

Ken Hippolyte

Watersports Department

Chester Dupres

Red Lane Spa

Standing Ovation Award

Thomas Augustin

Cost Control Department

Deslie Descartes

Cost Control Department

Neville Gustave

Landscaping Department

Money Maker of the Year

Justina Lionel – Joseph

Red Lane Spa

Yolanda Biscette

Red Lane Spa

Justina Sonson

Resort Shop

Heart of House Award

Wendy Silvent

Stewarding Department

Agnes Bernadine

Housekeeping Department

Sherman Anatole

Watersports Department

Pace Setter of the Year

Marie Helene – Daniel

Dive Center

Jealney Joseph

Stewarding Department

John Charlery

Cost Control Department

People’s Choice Award

Lance Charles

Landscaping Department

Deidre Mederick

Weddings and Romance

Sachelle Dariah

Club Sandals

Island Routes Ambassador

Elsa Dominique

Island Routes

Wendy Francois

Island Routes

Novella St Juste

Island Routes

All Rounder Award

Mervin Medard

Club Sandals

Erika Delaire

Bars

Sheva Chiqout

Housekeeping Department

Special Hero’s Award

Raysi – Sha Melius

Duty Manager

–

–

Source: Sandals Resorts