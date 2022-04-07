Sandals Resorts Team Members Honoured At Annual Prestige Awards – St. Lucia Times News

Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia honoured its team members in grand style at its Annual Prestige Awards recently, and showered them with several awards and prizes including cash, high-end electronics, complimentary travel and accommodation and more.
The resorts spared nothing as they brought out the glamour and dazzle to ensure their team members had the time of their lives …as only Sandals can do it.
While Sandals has always celebrated its team members in the past, Managing Director of Sandals Resorts (EC) Mr. Winston Anderson felt it was particularly important this year following the unprecedented fallout from COVID19.
He lauded the team members for helping lead the way in reopening the resorts and the overall tourism sector, and commended them for the significant contributions they continue to make to the overall success of not only Sandals Resorts but the hospitality industry on a whole, through their sheer will power, drive and passion for what they do.
The General Managers of all three resorts in Saint Lucia also added their praise for the team members, and thanked them for all the sacrifices they have made and hard work they have put in toward driving the recovery of not just travel and tourism, but the entire economy of Saint Lucia.
According to Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s General Manager Mr. Surinder ‘Lucky’ Kahlon “All of our team members bring something uniquely special to the table and we are committed to harnessing and developing each and every one of their talents. We firmly believe in the mantra that an organization’s most valuable asset is its employees and this rings true for Sandals Regency La Toc. We are lucky and grateful to have such dedicated and spirited individuals on our team and wish to express our sincerest gratitude to our team members.”
Sandals Halcyon Beach’s General Manager Mr. Filius Laurent noted, “It was paramount to us to ensure that this night was flawless for our team members. Dealing with COVID-19 was tough on everyone and to see our team members come back with such a drive to succeed was truly heartwarming. This is why at Sandals Halcyon Beach we stress on celebrating the extraordinary efforts of our outstanding team members who have gone above and beyond their duties”.
Sandals Grande St. Lucian’s General Manager Mr. Gaurav ‘G’ Sindhi observed, “It has been two really rough years for everybody. The Caribbean, the island, the team members that work for us as well. What we are excited about is the celebration. Today for the first time in the two years we are able to bring all the team members back together and celebrate the excellence of what they do every single day of life. Tourism is back, we are seeing the guests come back as well and the team members that make the difference.”
Sandals Resorts Saint Lucia expresses sincere gratitude to all team members for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the job, and congratulates the outstanding winners.
Claiming the top prizes were:
AWARD
SANDALS REGENCY LA TOC
SANDALS GRANDE
SANDALS HALCYON
Diamond Team Member of the Year
Gasper Richard
Watersports
Zidan Williams
Front Office
Shara Charles
Restaurant Department
Platinum Team Member of the Year
Patrick Wilkie
Front Office
Brandon Wallace
Watersports Department
Enipha St. Valle
Kitchen Department
MVP of the Year
Kim D’Auvergne
Red Lane Spa Manager
Krystal Sealy
Resort Shop Manager
Karen James-Rougier
Bars Manager
“A Team” of the Year
Kitchen Department
Housekeeping Department
Stewarding Department
Mover and Shaker of the Year
Embrum St. Juste
Landscaping Department
Christi-Marie Khodra
Accounts Department
Shamra Regis
Kitchen Department
Legendary Team Member of the Year
Donavan Joseph
Butlers Elite
Amos Emmanuel
Butlers Elite
Yannil Simmon
Bars
Circle of Joy Award
Rose Edward
Restaurant Department
Sharlene Alfred
Restaurant Department
Joseph Clerville
Maintenance Department
Earth Guardian Award
Marlon Elibox
Landscaping Department
Victroy Arthur
Kitchen Department
Mathilda Hippolyte
Kitchen Department
Sandals Foundation Sentinel of the Year
Elisha Daniel – Aimable
Resort Shop
Ken Hippolyte
Watersports Department
Chester Dupres
Red Lane Spa
Standing Ovation Award
Thomas Augustin
Cost Control Department
Deslie Descartes
Cost Control Department
Neville Gustave
Landscaping Department
Money Maker of the Year
Justina Lionel – Joseph
Red Lane Spa
Yolanda Biscette
Red Lane Spa
Justina Sonson
Resort Shop
Heart of House Award
Wendy Silvent
Stewarding Department
Agnes Bernadine
Housekeeping Department
Sherman Anatole
Watersports Department
Pace Setter of the Year
Marie Helene – Daniel
Dive Center
Jealney Joseph
Stewarding Department
John Charlery
Cost Control Department
People’s Choice Award
Lance Charles
Landscaping Department
Deidre Mederick
Weddings and Romance
Sachelle Dariah
Club Sandals
Island Routes Ambassador
Elsa Dominique
Island Routes
Wendy Francois
Island Routes
Novella St Juste
Island Routes
All Rounder Award
Mervin Medard
Club Sandals
Erika Delaire
Bars
Sheva Chiqout
Housekeeping Department
Special Hero’s Award
Raysi – Sha Melius
Duty Manager
–
–
Source: Sandals Resorts