Sandals Resorts Offers Glimpse Of Ambitious Plans For St. Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which owns and operates three of its luxury all-inclusive resorts in St. Lucia including Sandals Halcyon Beach, Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Grande St. Lucian, as well as the Greg Norman-designed Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate, offered a glimpse of its forward-looking St. Lucia investment strategy today.

The plans, which will be unveiled in 2023, mark with fanfare Sandals Resorts 40th

Anniversary and 30th year of operation in the island of St. Lucia.

According to plans revealed by SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, Sandals Halcyon will add 25 stunning new rooms in February 2023.

The new development consists of 20 beachfront, two-story villa rooms featuring large balconies and five Rondoval™ suites, the signature Sandals category featuring soaring conical ceilings, expansive bathrooms and private water features.

An even more ambitious expansion will be underway at Sandals Regency La Toc.

Here, first phase plans call for the introduction of a new Sandals Resorts innovation, a

village, comprised entirely of 20 Rondoval suites with seven offering open air rooftop

decks.

Set to open in 2023, the village is a “resort within a resort concept” of highest

category Rondoval suites built adjacent to the golf course, each with their own golf cart

for navigating the course as well as the larger property and featuring luxury amenities

including Sandals Resorts’ unprecedented butler service and dining and entertainment

options designed for guests of the village.

Later phases will include additional spa facilities, new suite categories and a reimagination of the current golf course offerings.

“Since opening our first property, Sandals Regency La Toc nearly three decades ago,

our commitment to working alongside government to make real the promise of tourism

in St. Lucia has been unwavering. My father loved St. Lucia and like so many, was

originally captivated by its beauty. But he quickly came to understand that the real

treasure of St. Lucia are its people – friendly, hardworking, and industrious. People are

the inspiration and the source that make investment possible, and the reason Sandals

Resorts will continue to grow here,” said Stewart.

Sandals Resorts International first planted its flag in St. Lucia in 1993 with the

introduction of Sandals Regency La Toc. Since then, SRI has introduced two more

luxury-included resorts, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, located on its own peninsula and Sandals Halcyon.

Together, guests can enjoy Sandals exclusive “Stay at One, Play at Three” program, which provides complimentary exchange privileges and transportation between all three resorts, giving guests a myriad of choices.

Why Expansion Matters

With new builds comes a thriving economy. These projects alone will add over 350

construction and tradesman jobs into the local workforce.

The addition of these high- end room categories into the Sandals resorts inventory, also means the creation of 120 illustrious butler positions in the St. Lucia system with training by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.

Stewart is emphatic about the impact room category has on local economies and the ability to raise the standard of living.

“As we expand, we will grow from the top down. That means we lead with the

development of suites, and here, Sandals is by far and away the most innovative resort

company. Concepts such as our signature Skypool Suites with their infinity plunge

pools that seem to blend in with the horizon, Over the Water Bungalows with their

incredible views and glass floors and our Rondovals are suite categories that drive

demand and generate the longest stays. That is good news for St. Lucia and good

news for team members who train and earn the butler role.” said Stewart.

Source: Sandals Resorts. Headline photo: Adam Stewart

