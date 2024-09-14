Sandals Resorts’ Jessica Shannon Receives Global Recognition

Jessica Shannon, chief experience officer at Sandals Resorts International, has been recognised as one of the 2024 winners of the Inaugural Global CX 100 Awards.
This prestigious accolade places Shannon among the top 100 customer experience leaders globally, spanning diverse industries such as hospitality, finance, commerce and healthcare, among several others.
“I am grateful to be honoured as one of the Global CX 100 award winners,” Shannon stated. “Success in customer experience requires a passion for impact, the agility to support and lead across many functional areas and the ability to build trusted relationships. At Sandals Resorts International, we are in relentless pursuit of excellence in customer and employee experience, and I am blessed with a fantastically talented team to help make it happen every day.”
According to the Global CX 100 team, the award places a spotlight on the critical role of customer experience leaders in enhancing their organisations’ competitive edge through transformational strategies focused on customers and clients.
These leaders excel in implementing innovative product, experience, and strategic business models, as well as operational practices.
Whether holding a C-suite position or operating within an established function, the Global CX 100 celebrates their strategic insight, visionary leadership, and ability to adapt to market demands with a profound understanding of the most vital stakeholder- the customer.
SOURCE: Sandals Resorts
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.