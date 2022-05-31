Sandals Resorts Investment To Boost Saint Lucia Tourism – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia the Most Honourable Philip J. Pierre has lauded Sandals Resorts for its recent expansion plans for the island, saying that it sends a strong message of confidence to the global market following the recent challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart recently revealed that the resort company will be adding 25 stunning new rooms at Sandals Halcyon Beach comprising 20 beachfront, two-story villa rooms featuring large balconies and five Rondoval™ suites, the signature Sandals category featuring soaring conical ceilings, expansive bathrooms and private water features.

An even more ambitious expansion will be underway at Sandals Regency La Toc which will see the introduction of a new Sandals Resorts innovation, a village comprised entirely of 20 Rondoval suites with seven of them offering open air rooftop decks.

Later phases will include additional spa facilities, new suite categories and a re-imagination of the current golf course offerings.

Sandals Resorts’ Group Chief Executive Officer Gebhard Rainer, led a high-powered government delegation which included Prime Minister Pierre, Deputy Prime Minister and

Minister of Tourism Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructural

Development Stephenson King and Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Thaddeus Antoine, on a tour of the Sandals Halcyon expansion site.

The team was met by other senior Sandals Executives including Chief Administrative Officer Jordan Samuda, Managing Director for the Eastern Caribbean Winston Anderson and Senior

Projects Manager Mark Harding.

The Prime Minister said he was very excited by the development plans that he saw.

“I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen, very impressed. Sandals coming with these rooms now will help cushion the impact of COVID on the industry. We are hoping to get

back to 2019 (arrival) numbers shortly, and I’m very happy that at least we can say to

the public throughout the world – because we are looking at a global market – that if you

want to come to Saint Lucia you can come because there is room to come, and with

these high quality rooms of Sandals I am sure we will be able to meet our 2019 level and surpass it in a very short time.”

Meanwhile, the Sandals’ Group CEO shared that the new projects will add over 350

construction and tradesman jobs, and upon completion will create 120 permanent jobs

in the illustrious butler category.

According to Mr. Rainer, “You will see all of this materialize within the next 12 to 18 months. By Christmas next year both projects are going to be completed. As a follow on to this, we have phase two and phase three which will bring some great new renovation programmes and additions to the existing properties, including at the Sandals Grande.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Dr. Ernest Hilaire said the new designs

will not only enhance the overall quality of accommodation Saint Lucia will offer to visitors, but will help make the island an even more attractive destination for the high-end market.

“It’s really exciting to see the freshness that this new product will bring to the offerings from Sandals, and it really shows how Sandals continues to evolve; they continue to raise the bar in terms of the quality of the product that they offer to visitors coming to Saint Lucia. Saint Lucia has made its name as a destination that offers a variety of options to the visitor, and certainly in the category of the luxury our customers who come in demand an exquisite experience and what we’ve seen certainly meets that demand from our visitors.”

Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructural Development Stephenson King, who is

also the Member of Parliament for Castries North, where the expansion work is about to

begin, spoke of the importance of the new investment to the economy and in terms of

the jobs it will provide.

“This (investment) is giving hope and promise to both travellers and Saint Lucians themselves, particularly when the actual construction starts and the potential for employment of tradesmen and artisans, who will not just get jobs but also be exposed to new concepts of construction and designing. I think it is a tremendous infusion into the economy, it is certainly a ray of hope and I look forward to it. I certainly must commend Sandals on this tremendous initiative which is quite impressive and I’m sure the people will be very proud of what this will do to the landscape.”

Source: Sandals Resorts. Headline photo: Sandals Halcyon Beach Tour

