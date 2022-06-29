Sandals Repeat Guests Donate Wheelchair – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Many guests, like John and Ann Bechtold, associate returning to Sandals with checking into their home away from home and wanting to make a difference in the communities around them.

The Bechtholds, loyal Sandals guests, were thrilled to be checking in at Sandals Halcyon Beach and donating their fourteenth wheelchair, this time to the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities.

“We are delighted to be back in St. Lucia and to be able to continue supporting the Sandals

Foundation’s efforts to make a difference in the island’s communities,” Ann Bechthold said.

Since 2009, the couple has donated to education and community development in St. Lucia through the Foundation.

With over a dozen trips, they have volunteered with the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, and raised funds, packed for a purpose, and donated school and medical supplies, each time making a difference.

John stated that they were inspired to begin donating wheelchairs after personally witnessing how inaccessible mobility devices are.

“In 2018, we began donating wheelchairs because I discovered how difficult it is to find wheelchairs on the islands after falling in Grenada and breaking my hip,” he explained.

The wheelchair was delivered to the National Council of and for People with Disabilities (NCPD) on Monday, June 20, at a handover activity.

“In so many ways, guests visiting our Resorts have taken a personal interest in doing what they can to support the development of key infrastructure in our islands, says Patrice Gilpin, Public Relations Manager at Sandals Foundation.

“That is the beauty of the Caribbean magic. It is the experience and the connections that are made, resulting in couples like the Bechtolds who not only fall in love with this place we call home, but are so compelled to give back.”

“The Sandals Foundation provides a unique opportunity for guests, team members, travel agents and other partners to support the causes that are close to their hearts and with that, together we use the power of tourism to bring positive change within communities.”

Earlier this year, while staying at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the Bechtolds donated a wheelchair to a nearby church.

Source: Sandals Resorts. Headline photo: Sandals Halcyon Beach Public Relations Manager Masana Morrison presents wheelchair to NCPD Field Officer Mr. Kevin Charlery on behalf of donating guests The Bechtholds.

