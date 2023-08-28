Sandals Regency Bolsters Standards With Environmental, Waste Management Policies – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa reaffirms its commitment to preserving the environment through comprehensive environmental policies and waste management initiatives. With a strong focus on sustainability, the resort aims to minimize its ecological footprint and pave the way for a sustainable future.

One of the key areas of focus for the resort is the conservation of natural resources. By implementing sustainable practices such as reporting leaks or damaged pipes, utilizing grey water in the irrigation system and switching off all lights and air conditioning units when not in use, the resort not only reduces operational costs but also actively safeguards precious resources like water and electricity.

The waste management initiatives are founded on the principles of the four Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle and repurpose. By diverting waste from landfills and promoting recycling, the resort helps to minimize pollution and preserve natural habitats.

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s Environment, Health and Safety Manager Rodesha Reid said, “we have partnered with local recycling companies and have managed to recycle approximately 4000 pounds of plastic since November 2022. Recycling PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and HDPE (high-density polyethylene) plastics reduces the need for virgin plastic production, thus conserving valuable natural resources like petroleum and natural gas.”

In some 10 months, the resort has diverted over 1600 pounds of shredded paper to local funeral homes for use as cushioning material.

Reid also spoke to the resort’s recycling of glass bottles. She notes that the team has successfully diverted 12,741.5 pounds from the landfill through local apiculture farmers and wine makers over the last 12 months.

This initiative not only contributes to the resort achieving its environmental mandate but also aid in the support of local entrepreneurs.

Sandals Regency La Toc also actively repurposes green waste, such as food scraps and yard trimmings. These items are donated to pig farmers as this type of waste contains valuable nutrients for the animals’ feed.

This ultimately reduces the need for synthetic additives and contributes to a more sustainable farming system. It also cuts the cost of production for the farmers and increases the quality of meat.

Since December 2022 a total of 27,038 pounds of green waste have been repurposed to two farmers; one in Babonneau and the other in Dennery.

Reid stated, “in addition to waste reduction, Sandals Regency La Toc places a strong emphasis on the preservation of biodiversity, through responsible land management and the protection of local ecosystems. Guests can revel in the stunning natural surroundings, knowing that their visit supports the long-term sustainability of the environment.”

Notably, the resort has undertaken initiatives such as planting corals and establishing an herb garden to further its commitment to preserving biodiversity. “To date some 145.38lbs of produce such as cucumbers, dill and mint have been planted and harvested. Growing mint helps the resort to fill any supply gaps when the demand is high.

The EHS Manager further explained, “our environmental policies not only contribute to the betterment of the planet but also set us apart from its competitors. By actively promoting its commitment to sustainability and undergoing annual audits by EarthCheck, the foremost scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for travel and tourism globally, the resort showcases its dedication to responsible tourism. Sandals Regency La Toc, through EarthCheck has attained Master Certification for a fifth consecutive year; solidifying an impressive track record of 19 years of continuous sustainable practices. The resort has gained a positive reputation as an environmentally responsible destination, attracting eco-conscious travelers who prioritize sustainability in their travel decisions.”

SOURCE: Sandals

