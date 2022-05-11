Sandals Places Emphasis On Health & Wellness – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As the Caribbean, and in particular the hospitality sector starts showing strong recovery in the midst of the COVID19 disruption, there has been a renewed focus on cleanliness and healthy lifestyles.

This was the driving force behind a 10K Walk-A-Thon undertaken by team members of all three Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia recently.

The walk took place under the theme “Health is Wealth’, and sought to encapsulate the importance and benefits of good health, especially in the aftermath of the COVID19 pandemic.

The event got resounding support from all Sandals team members, many of whom remember only too well having to be locked inside homes and under strict protocols over the past couple of years, with many saying that aside from the physical benefits, it was a welcomed mental and team-building exercise.

Sandals Resorts International Regional Public Relations Manager (EC) Sunil Ramdeen said while the hospitality sector and hotels are seeking to look past COVID, they should not forget the lessons it taught us.

“Take care of your health. There can be no greater lesson we can take away from COVID19. The fact is that there is no going back to the way things used to be; healthier lifestyles and heightened awareness of your environment and cleanliness will and should remain with us. We want to ensure that message remains at the forefront of all that we do at Sandals – both on resort and in the homes of our team members – and from the response we got to the event it is one that is very clear to all of us.”

The Walk – A – Thon which took place on Sunday 24th April, 2022, commenced at 6:00 a.m. at Sandals Halcyon Beach (Palm Beach Parking Lot) and culminated at Pigeon Island Beach.

Top 10 to cross the finish line:

Claudius Francis

SHC

Dylan Montoute

SLU

Zacchius Anius

SHC

Andre Emmanuel

SHC

Neil Delice

SHC

Vanessa Eugene

SGL

Amos Emmanuel

SGL

Keith Plummer

SHC

Cyrilla JnLouis

SHC

Kristoff Joseph

SGL

Notable Mentions:

1st General Manager to cross the finish line – Mr. Filius Laurent SHC – 1hr 10mins

1st Sandals Team Member to cross the finish line – Claudius Francis – SHC

1st Sandals Female to cross the finish line – Vanessa Eugene – SGL

