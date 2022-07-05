Sandals Leads The Way In Environmental Sustainability – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa continues to lead the way in environmental sustainability, having achieved yet another year of Master Certification from EarthCheck.

EarthCheck is recognized as the foremost scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for travel and tourism the world over.

Since 1987 it has assisted businesses, communities and governments to ensure clean, safe, successful and healthy destinations for travelers to visit, live, work and play.

The attainment of EarthCheck Master Certification for a fourth consecutive year means the Resort would have had its systems and data independently examined and verified by a third party auditor, which then measured and benchmarked its annual environmental performance against its competitors.

As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa continues to effect environmental strategies that ensure efficiency in the management of operations. These strategies include but are not limited to the undertaking of energy conservation initiatives and waste water management programmes. These fall under the purview of Company’s Environment, Health and Safety Division which is responsible for operationalizing and managing sustainable programmes and ensuring that the resort is compliant with all internationally-accepted operating standards.

According to Sandals La Toc Environment Health and Safety Manager Rodesha Reid, “We are all stewards of the environment and our team recognizes the importance of this certification and how it impact our daily lives. Being EarthCheck Certified highlights the holistic approach that we at Sandals Regency La Toc have taken in an effort to minimize our impact on the environment, whether it is by implementing strategies to reduce the waste sent to the landfill, reducing energy consumption or by giving back to the community, which is our aim.” She further explains that, maintaining this certification proves that the resort understands its role in the hospitality industry and solidifies its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Sandals Resorts International remains cognizant of the importance of environmental preservation and also invests significantly in training programmes, in an effort to ensure that all team members are well-informed and knowledgeable about their role.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian and Sandals Halcyon Beach, have also attained EarthCheck Master Certification, the highest level of certification from the benchmarking entity.

This speaks to the longstanding commitment by Sandals to environmental sustainability, with several other resorts due to achieve this level shortly.

