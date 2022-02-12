Sandals Halcyon Beach Cheers On Their Champ Leran Regis – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Muhammad Ali once said “There’s nothing wrong with getting knocked down, as long as you get right back up.” These words provided the inspiration for 21 year old boxer Leran “Big Show” Regis, after being knocked out by his opponent at a small tournament in Dominica in 2020.

The 21-year old boxer who hails from the community of Babonneau, has been boxing on and off for about 4 years, and instead of throwing in the towel after his defeat Leran, who is a Store Attendant in the Cost Control Department of Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, got back on his feet and has since dedicated himself completely to mastering the sport.

“I made a drastic change to my mindset and personal life,” Leran said. “I cut off alcohol, went on a strict diet and made time in my day to study the sport. My biggest inspiration in boxing is Mike Tyson. He is the youngest Heavyweight Champion in history, which is the same category that I am in. Tyson won his matches before the match even started because of his level of confidence and that’s something I want to emulate”.

Leran’s tenacity and dedication to training caught the attention of Coach Conrad Fredericks and Boxing Association President David “Shakes” Christopher, who had no doubt that Leran was the perfect choice to represent Saint Lucia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

In fact it is that same dedication that has allowed Leran to excel at his job, and has played a key role in helping inspire his colleagues following the pandemic shut down. Like a true champ, Leran has been able to find a balance between his work duties and the sport that he loves. A typical day for Leran sees him receiving goods for all departments within the resort, inspecting these goods to ensure they are intact and then issuing them out to the respective departments.

Store Room Manager at Sandals Halcyon Beach and former sportsman John Charlery said “It was easy to support and encourage Leran because I saw his potential to be great and he possessed the drive that not many people have to move further in the sport.” Charlery added “What is even better for Leran is that he is employed with a company that is so passionate about supporting sports and encouraging the youth to partake in it. I see him easily becoming a sports ambassador for Saint Lucia one day.”

Finance Manager at Sandals Halcyon Beach, Selma Charles said, “Leran is the perfect example of a well-rounded individual who knows what he wants and goes for it. His dedication; there is no missing with that. There is no doubt that his level of discipline would play a very big factor in his performance at the Commonwealth games and we, his family at Sandals Halcyon Beach, are more than proud of him. He serves as a reminder to his team members and the society in general that discipline, determination and drive can get you where you want to be”.

Regis acknowledged the support from his Sandals coworkers, family and friends, “The fact that more and more people are becoming aware that I will be representing the country at this event, gives me a bigger drive to not let anyone down”. He adamantly declared “I know what it takes to bring a gold medal home and I am more than ready and willing to get it”.

Regis is set to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games set for July 28th – August 8th 2022 in Birmingham, England. He will be joined by fellow boxing mates Marissa St. Catherine and Kyghan Mortley as they aim to triumph over their respective adversaries.

