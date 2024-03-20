Sandals Empowers Caribbean Women – St. Lucia Times

In a decisive move to strategically engage, listen to and empower young women across the Caribbean, the Sandals Foundation partnered with Sandals Corporate University and the Learning and Development Team at Sandals Resorts International to inspire more than 700 women.

Through a series of uniquely curated sessions for teenage girls and young adults, a contingent of approximately 60 volunteers visited high schools, learning centres and girls’ homes across eight islands to explore the importance of training and education to make their mark in the world.

“Since the theme for IWD is “Inspire Inclusion” we wanted to focus on the importance of education and training for growth, confidence and self-esteem to ensure that our young women are ready to take their place in the workplace and society,” says Dr. Luz Longsworth, Senior Corporate Director, Sandals Corporate University.

Using personal stories and experiences as anecdotal lessons of transformation, the Sandals Corporate University and foundation team sparked enthusiasm and honest interaction from the targeted young women who engaged in a series of carefully curated activities.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at Sandals Foundation said “as we enter our 15th year of operation, the Sandals Foundation is placing sharp focus on tangible ways we can empower lives in every respect. We were delighted by the enthusiasm shown by the Sandals Corporate University to partner with us on this initiative, bringing their expertise to the lesson development for this special day.”

“Our young women are powerful beyond measure with sometimes only needing a guide to help direct their path,” Clarke continued, “And as a Caribbean organization, it is our duty to lend our resources, time, and expertise to empower the next generation in any way we can.”

Here in Saint Lucia, topics of individuality and self-expression, self-discipline and perseverance, self-care, self-growth, and overcoming life’s challenges were covered as a number of students from the Transit Home took part in the afternoon session.

Mrs. Bernice Francis, Deputy Manager of the Centre had this to say. “We are always grateful when representatives from the corporate community come in to spend time with our children. This event was appreciated because it served to remind the children that there are people out there who want the best for them, and who are not too busy to give of their time. We just hope that we will get another visit in the near future where our children will be treated specially again.”

The women’s empowerment sessions form part of the Sandals Foundation’s Women Helping Others Achieve (WHOA) Programme which provides mentorship, education, training and other tools needed to help marginalized women across the Caribbean find inspiration and strength to advance and transform their personal and professional lives.

On March 18, the Sandals Foundation will commemorate 15 years of empowering Caribbean communities with a mission to inspire hope.

SOURCE: Sandals