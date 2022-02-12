Sandals Donates School Supplies To The Castries Anglican Infant School – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Sandals Foundation continues to inspire hope with a recent donation of school supplies to the Castries Anglican Infant School.

The presentation was made by team members from Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa, as part of the Foundation’s ‘Pack for a Purpose’ initiative, which encourages guests staying at any Sandals or Beaches Resort to donate much needed school supplies, to help further the educational needs of students in the various islands.

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s Public Relations Manager, Janelle Norville explained that this has become even more urgent now, after the fallout from the COVID19 pandemic.

“Our guests are always very happy to partner with us to help give back to the community. There has never been a greater need to support our school children, ensuring that we equip them with the necessary tools so that they can have better and prosperous futures.”

Principal of the Castries Anglican Infant School, Christine Merville expressed gratitude for the donation.

She stated, “It is always a privilege to be the recipients of these supplies. We have children and we will always have children who are less fortunate and these will go a long way in assisting us and them in providing what is needed for them to further their education and it’s also a very big help for the parents, especially as we know what is happening in this epidemic that we are all going through. So we are really grateful.”

One of the main pillars of the Sandals Foundation is supporting education, as it strives to provide both children and adults with essential tools such as scholarships, supplies, technology, literacy programmes, mentorship and teach training to help them reach their full potential.

The Sandals Foundation and by extension Sandals Resorts International remains committed to the holistic development of the region.

