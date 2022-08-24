Sandals Concludes ‘Football Against Cancer’ Initiative – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa recently closed off its “Football against Cancer” Interdepartmental Competition with a bang. The competition is the brainchild of Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s Earth Guardians Group powered by the Environment Health and Safety Department.

The aim of the competition was twofold, providing aid to team members recently diagnosed with cancer while fostering teamwork, comradery and friendly competition throughout the Resort.

The Watersports Team dominated the competition emerging the champions, followed by the Maintenance Team in second place and the Cost Control Team in third place.

Nicarge Edward from the Watersports Team was awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP). In a special match the Management team took on the Watersports Team but was no match for Watersports as the Team successfully defended its title, remaining undefeated in the competition.

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa’s Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Manager Rodesha Reid touted the event as a success.

She explained, “It is important that team members are able to have a well-balanced work life experience. While they work hard, there should be time for fun and games as well.” She noted that this is only the beginning as team members are already calling for the next event and are eager to participate.”

The EHS Manager also highlighted the many benefits derived from such an activity including physical fitness.

Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa remains committed to creating a balanced work environment, where team members are able to benefit from both work and play.

Football against Cancer Interdepartmental Competition



Departmental Showdown

Winning Team

Stewarding vs. Watersports

Watersports

Cost Control vs. Butlers Elite

Cost Control

Maintenance vs. Housekeeping

Maintenance

Club Sandals vs. Landscaping

Landscaping

Semi-Finals

Winning Team

Maintenance vs. Landscaping

Maintenance

Cost Control vs. Watersports

Watersports

Finals

Winning Team

Landscaping vs. Cost Control (Competing for 3rd place)

Cost Control

Maintenance vs. Watersports (Competing for 1st place)

Watersports

Special Match

Winning Team

Management vs. Watersports

Watersports

SOURCE: Sandals. Headline photo: Stock image

