Sandals Celebrates Team Spirit, Healthy Living Through Cricket

Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia, recently concluded a successful staging of the Inter-Resort Super Sixes Cricket Competition held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The event, created to celebrate teamwork and healthy living, was a vibrant display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, with team SLU Spartans emerging as the champions.

The SLU Spartans, representing Sandals Regency La Toc, clinched the coveted title with a stellar performance defeating Sandals Halcyon Beach and Sandals Grande Saint Lucian.

The champions showcased their cricketing prowess by restricting Sandals Halcyon to under 40 runs in the final.

Veteran sports commentator Dr. Joseph ‘Reds’ Pereira added a special touch to the event with his insightful commentary.

“The level of competition was exceptional,” Pereira remarked. “The SLU Spartans demonstrated extraordinary teamwork and skill, reflecting the high standards of Sandals Resorts.”

Mr. Filius Laurent, general manager of Sandals Regency La Toc and head coach of the SLU Spartans, expressed his pride in the team’s achievement.

“Our triumph in the Inter-Resort Super Sixes Cricket Competition is a proud moment for us,” Laurent said. “This victory reflects not only the players’ hard work and dedication but also the spirit of camaraderie that we cultivate at Sandals Resorts. Kerrik Victor’s outstanding performance and recognition as Player of the Tournament exemplify the talent and commitment of our team members.”

Winston Anderson, Managing Director of Sandals Resorts St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines and Grenada highlighted the significance of such events in promoting a healthy and engaged workforce.

“At Sandals Resorts, we believe in nurturing not only our guests’ experiences but also our team members’ well-being and ensuring they enjoy proper work/life balance,” Anderson stated. “The cricket competition was a fantastic way to promote physical activity, encourage teamwork, and celebrate the incredible talent within our resorts.”

The General Managers of the participating resorts also shared their thoughts:

Michael Nassiri, General Manager of Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, praised the competitive spirit and sportsmanship displayed. “The competition was fierce, and every team demonstrated exceptional skill. The camaraderie and mutual respect among the resorts were highlights of the event.”

Della John, General Manager of Sandals Halcyon Beach, acknowledged the efforts of all participants. “While we didn’t secure the top spot this time, the spirit of competition and the joy of participating were evident. Congratulations to the SLU Spartans, and we look forward to next year’s challenge.”

