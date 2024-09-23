Sammy Wants Me To Keep Playing – Andre Russell Extends Career

The West Indies Men’s T20 team will have veteran all-rounder Andre Russell available until the next ICC World Cup in 2026.

The announcement on Wednesday marked a turnaround from Russell’s earlier stance this year when he had hinted at retirement following the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup.

Russell has long been regarded as one of the best all-round cricketers in the world.

His abilities as a power hitter in the final overs and as a wicket-taking bowler are assets in the game’s shorter formats.

Russell’s outstanding fielding, even at age 36, has earned him the nickname “Superman” in cricketing circles.

The Jamaican national indicated that conversations with Windies white ball head coach Daren Sammy and the emergence of exciting young talent in the region influenced his decision.

“I’ve talked with Sammy and he said he wants me to keep playing some international cricket,” the all-rounder noted. “And I think by looking around and seeing the talents that’s in the Caribbean, I think I’m going to push my body and push myself to play international cricket for another two years.”

Russell stated that he is set on the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka when he will be 38.

He indicated that he feels fit and ready to contribute significantly to the team’s future success significantly .

“[I] definitely want to play the World Cup of 2026 because there is a lot of talent that you know could have,” he noted. “I could have walked away from the game international-wise, but I just want to see the youngsters do well in terms of all-rounders. I still can hit the ball anywhere I want to hit the ball, still bowling at a good pace, still fit, can move around. I don’t see why I should stop.”

Russell’s announcement highlights signs of renewed vigor within the West Indian white ball setup after years of disappointing returns.

Sammy’s men will hope that this could inspire success in ICC tournaments moving forward.