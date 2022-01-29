Sammy Says West Indies Should ‘Fancy Their Chances’ Against Strong Indian Side – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

NDTV Sports:– Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy backed the Kieron Pollard-led side to do well in the ODI and T20I series against India in February.

West Indies are set to tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour will begin with the three-match ODI series. All three ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the T20Is are slated to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first ODI will begin on February 6.

Sammy, the only captain to win two T20 World Cup trophies, said West Indies should “fancy their chances” against the strong Indian side. The former all-rounder said Pollard’s years of experience of playing in India will help the side.

“I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well,” Sammy told news agency PTI.

“At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well,” he added.

India struggled in their last ODI series in South Africa as the KL Rahul-led side were routed 0-3 by the Proteas. They had lost the preceding Test series 1-2.

Asked whether it would be an advantage for the West Indies considering India’s struggle in their last series, Sammy said: “India have always been strong at home, they are a force to reckon with because of some really good one-day players.”

India are going through a transitional phase and the West Indies series will mark the first series under full-time white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, who has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him away from the South Africa tour.

West Indies too have fallen back to some of their tried and tested players for the India series. Fast bowler Kemar Roach has been recalled to the ODI squad and Sammy feels the pacer will be key to give breakthroughs with the new ball.

The 33-year-old Roach last played an ODI game for the West Indies against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in August 2019.

“We need bowlers who can take wickets in both the ODI and T20 series. Kemar is a quality bowler. We all know his records in Test cricket. He gets wickets with the new ball.

“When you play against quality guys, especially in India, you need guys to get breakthroughs with the new ball. If not, you could find chasing 300-plus especially on good Indian wickets.

“So I could understand the selection process behind it,” Sammy said hailing the Desmon Haynes-led selection committee’s decision.

