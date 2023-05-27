Sammy Pledges To Do His Best As West Indies Head Coach – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

New West Indies white-ball head coach Daren Sammy has pledged to give the job his best, declaring that his strongest assets are his willpower and self-belief.

“If I look at my journey to being here, no one thought I would play test cricket or even captain the West Indies. Life is about breaking barriers, believing in yourself trusting in the processes that could lead to success,” he told a news conference this week.

The former West Indies captain, who led the regional side to World T20 triumphs in 2012 and 2016, was hired earlier this month to coach the West Indies ODI and T20I sides despite not having a level 3 coaching certificate.

Amid some criticism of the appointment, Sammy disclosed that he had started the process of being certified.

He told reporters that he is working with the West Indies team and developing himself as a coach regarding needed qualifications during the process.

“Once I understand what is required and I am doing everything in my power to do what is required, that’s all that matters to me. I am paid to try and bring results to West Indies cricket and I am vouching now that I will do it to the best of my ability,” Sammy declared.

He explained that he does not view challenges as fears but as a way to inspire and improve.

“If I fail at it, I am closer to being successful when I do it another time around,” Sammy observed.

The former all-rounder previously coached Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Peshawar Zalmi in 2020 and 2021 before returning for the 2023 season.

He also coached the St. Lucia Kings in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

