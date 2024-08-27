Sammy Challenges Private Sector, Government

In recent weeks, the Daren Sammy Foundation (DSF) awarded scholarships to 25 primary and secondary school students. The Foundation has also provided support to a further four athletes heading to Jamaica. But the Foundation’s principal says that more can be done to nurture the next generation of champions.

Daren Sammy reflected on his path from the rural community of Dugard, becoming the first Saint Lucian to play for the West Indies men’s team, and going on to win two World Cups as West Indies captain. The sum total of his life experience, he explained, made philanthropy an obvious choice for him.

“When I look at where I was, at the stage of my career, how I got there, the people that played a part in ensuring that I had the right discipline, the gears, the right teaching, the guidance in order for me to excel. Now that I’ve walked the journey and seen what it takes, it was in me to just pass it on,” he mused.

“When we become heroes, you have got to inspire. And this is one of the best ways of doing, by having a direct impact, by putting things in place to help ease the pressures, and help build future champions or leaders for our community. It’s actually still one of my proudest moments, and especially in a year where Saint Lucia has been thriving in so many disciplines, especially in sports.”

Sammy said that when he looks at kids and parents being happy and having fewer things to work about thanks to the intervention of the DSF, he considers it a blessing. But he went on to state that every member of society can have a role in uplifting young people with potential, as was the case with himself, Levern Spencer, and Julien Alfred.

“Growing up I used to hear it takes a village to raise a child. Again it’s understanding what is required, understanding that we too, even though we come from a so-called small island, we could achieve with the greatest, with anybody in the world.

“Like Julien just showed us over the last Olympics. Her story, my story, Levern didn’t get us the Olympic gold, but her journey is an inspiration. It’s hard work and dedication.

“The greatest investment in oneself is time. And for Julien, myself, Levern, the investment in time started from when she picked up running, from when I picked up a bat, when Levern picked up high jump.

“So all the years and the journey, putting in the work led us to the pinnacle point. For me it was the two World Cups. For Julien, man, she’s our greatest. And it takes that but it also takes opportunities.”

For its part, DSF has worked to provide such opportunities. Scholarships to local schools include tuition fees, textbooks, bags, and uniforms. Recipients must belong to sports clubs or participate in extra-curricular activity, and must have a 75% passing grade.

Sammy, the coach of the West Indies men’s ODI and T20 teams, pointed out that the Government also has a role to play, along with national sporting federations and other civil service partners.

“We’ve been crying about facilities and I don’t want it to be a story of ‘We win gold in spite of.’ We need to now change the narrative, so we win gold because of things we put in place.

“And that’s why I challenge the authorities, people who could impact that. I challenge them to start thinking about Saint Lucia, where we could propel our youngsters – doesn’t have to be sports only, could be education or whatever field or avenue that could excel the youth.

“Let’s start putting things in place so we know when we see the success it is because there is a plan and process to the end goal,” he concluded. “And that’s my challenge to our leaders.”