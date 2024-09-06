Sammy Calls For ‘Sea Of Blue’ Ahead Of Kings’ Home Opener

Saint Lucia Kings Head Coach Daren Sammy has called for a “sea of blue” at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Sammy commented during an official welcome reception hosted for the Kings at the Landings Resort.

Under the leadership of Faf Du Plessis, the Kings have started this season undefeated in their first two games, currently sitting at the top of the points table.

They will now play four games at home, including the opener on Saturday evening against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Sammy noted that Julien Alfred’s performance at this year’s Olympics could motivate the team.

He also called for strong support from local fans during the four home games at the stadium named in his honor.

“Over the years, we’ve been trying to win a CPL title, and I believe the exploits of Saint Lucia in sports, especially through Julien, have filtered into the team… We have character in the team,” he said.

“I know my guys are pumped. I know they are well-prepared and just waiting for your support to go out and perform,” Sammy added.

Kings co-owner Mohit Burman also urged the public to come out and cheer for the team.

“I want the whole stadium full,” he said. “After the gold that Saint Lucia won with Julien, I hope we’re gonna make you guys proud and win it too.”

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Chairman Thaddeus Antonie emphasised the state’s commitment to supporting the Kings to enhance the island’s sports tourism profile.

“We at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority are proud to be a partner in making the games happen in Saint Lucia, supporting the players, and nurturing emerging talent,” Antonie noted.

The Kings will face the reigning champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 7, followed by matches against the Trinbago Knight Riders on September 10, the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on September 12, and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on September 15.

