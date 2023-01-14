Samantha Denise Primus Has Been Found – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Family members of Samantha Denise Primus, the Saint Lucian woman reported missing in the United States since December 23, say they have found her.

At the time of her disappearance, Samantha was spending the Christmas holidays with one of her sisters in Elmont, Long Island.

The missing woman’s ecstatic sister, Sophia Primus, confirmed that relatives found the 46-year-old on a train on Saturday afternoon.

“We found her. We did get a lead from a caller two days ago that they had spotted her on the number one train, so we said that we were going to intensify our search on that line,” Sophia Primus told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

“My sister and two of her friends this morning left very early and lo and behold, they found her on the train,” Sophia recalled.

Sophia said family members were at the time on their way to the hospital so that Samantha could get a general evaluation.

“Physically, she looks okay, but she needs to be evaluated – physically, psychologically and medically,” Sophia stated.

“I want to thank the public and the Saint Lucians who called, who turned out, who prayed, who supported us – for their love and their solidarity,” she said.

The family had planned a City-wide search for Sunday to find Samantha Denise Primus, described as a developmentally disabled, deaf, non-verbal individual.

The search would have encompassed Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn boroughs.

And the family had appealed to the Saint Lucian community in New York to enlist in large numbers as volunteers in the search.

– Advertisement –