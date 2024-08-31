Salvation Army Meals Bring Relief To The Less Fortunate

In Castries, the Saint Lucia Salvation Army continues its dedicated efforts to support the less fortunate by providing daily meals.

For several years, the organisation has been serving well-balanced lunches from Monday to Friday, with recipients lining up next to the Castries Constituency Council building to collect their food.

Lee, a regular recipient of the Salvation Army’s meals, expressed his gratitude in an interview with Saint Lucia Times.

“I’ve been getting these meals almost every day,” Lee said. “It keeping me from having to look in garbage bins for scraps and leftovers. So I’m very thankful.”

Rosemary Compton, a Salvation Army representative, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to its mission of aiding the homeless and hungry.

“We see that as one of our missions to feed those who are homeless or hungry, and so almost every day (Monday-Friday) we give them a meal. Sometimes, they will not even have a meal for the day if we do not come. So we make an extra effort to come even when things are difficult,” Compton stated.

Funding for the programme comes from various activities, including the Red Kettle campaign, which invites the public to place monetary donations in kettles at various locations.

Massy Stores Saint Lucia also significantly contributes to the Salvation Army mission by providing the organisation with grocery items.

Compton explained that through these efforts, the Salvation Army continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of many in Castries.