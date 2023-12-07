SALCC To Hold 37th Graduation Exercise – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is pleased to announce the 37th Graduation Exercise scheduled for Sunday, 10 December 2023, at the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort.

The commencement ceremony will commence at 2:00 p.m., marking a significant milestone for almost 400 accomplished students who have qualified for graduation.

This year, the College is honored to have Mr. Rahym Ron Augustin-Joseph, an esteemed alumnus of Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, and a recent graduate of the UWI Cave Hill Campus, as our Guest Speaker.

Mr. Augustin-Joseph attained a BSc in Political Science and Law with First Class Honours in 2023 and was selected as the Valedictorian for the Graduating Class of 2023.

The Valedictory Address will be delivered by Ms. Elainey Joyeux from the Social Sciences and the Knowledge Society Unit.

Ms. Joyeux successfully completed the Associate Degree in Sociological Thought and Change, demonstrating exemplary dedication to her academic pursuits.

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements, dedication, and hard work of our graduating students with awards for the highest overall achievement and academic excellence.

A special award sponsored by Helen’s Daughters will be given to a female student from the Agriculture department.

We invite our community, friends, and well-wishers to join us in honoring these talented individuals as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

The graduation will be aired live on the National Television Network (NTN), and streamed on the YouTube page of the Government of St. Lucia from 1:30 p.m.

“We look forward to your usual support and participation as we celebrate the achievements of our students,” said Dr. Madgerie Jameson-Charles, Principal, SALCC.

SOURCE: Sir Arthur Lewis Community College

