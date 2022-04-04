Saint Vincent & The Grenadines Volcano Monitoring Equipment Vandalised – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reported last week that La Soufrière Volcano monitoring equipment at Greiggs, the location of a seismic monitoring station, was the target of vandalism.

On its official Facebook page, NEMO said the wires to the seismic station were cut and a solar panel removed.

According to the organisation it meant that data from the site, established in June 2021 after the explosive eruptions of the volcano, was unavailable.

Seismic Research Centre Director Dr. Erouscilla Joseph explained that the station is part of a network to monitor La Soufrière Volcano effectively.

“La Soufrière must be closely monitored at all times to ensure public safety,” Joseph stated.

And NEMO called on individuals with information about damage to the seismic station to contact the police.

In addition, the organisation issued an urgent appeal to the public not to tamper with or remove volcano monitoring equipment.

Last month the Volcanic Alert level at La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) changed from yellow to green.

It meant that seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activity were at or below the historical level, and no other unusual activity was observable.

On April 8, 2021, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves had ordered the evacuation of thousands of people from the volcano’s red zone due to an imminent explosive eruption.

The following day evacuations of the orange zone started as the volcano entered a phase of active explosive eruptions.

Saint Lucia was among the Caribbean Islands providing shelter to evacuees who opted to leave their country.

Headline photo: Stock image of La Soufrière Volcano

