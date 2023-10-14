Saint Lucia’s Teen Tennis Sensation Alhil Cyril Continues To Shine – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Alhil Cyril’s exceptional display on the tennis court mirrors his impressive benefits from COTECC and the International Tennis Federation.

Solidifying his position as one of the top junior performers locally in 2023, at age 13 he is now the highest ranked U14 player in the English speaking Caribbean.

Because of his outstanding performance regionally, Alhil Cyril has been selected to attend the upcoming COTECC/ITF Training Camp in the Bahamas.

He has also been granted the opportunity to participate in the COTECC Goombay Splash Bowl U14 tournament after the camp.

The ITF is committed to assist the most talented junior players in the region.

This is done in many ways, and an invitation to the 2023 ITF/COTECC training camp is one of the ways the ITF brings the better players together under the guidance of expert coaches.

The invited players are selected based on their performance in the last 12 months: during the ITF and COTECC organized events and by observation of the ITF Development Officer during tournaments and visits of the nations.

Based on the above, Cyril was selected to be part of the U13 Camp and Goombay Splash Bowl U14 tournament in the Bahamas.

Cyril is an exceptional student athlete who continues to excel academically and in the sport of tennis, he has always been a great motivator for his peers.

He was the keynote speaker at the Sagicor U14 COTECC Tournament press launch last month and he did a great job in recognizing the performances of top St Lucian athletes in all sports and expressed his desire is to always represent his country to the best of his ability.

He also encouraged his colleagues and team mates to continue striving for excellence.

Overall, the past year has had a significant impact on Cyril. He represented St Lucia in March at the World Juniors U14 Tournament in the Dominican Republic winning singles matches.

During his Easter Tour he competed in the Trinity Cup in April in Trinidad & Tobago and also the Powerade U14 COTECC tournament in Barbados making the main draw and finals in both doubles.

During his summer tour in August he made the main draw of the Sagicor U14 in St Lucia, then claimed the doubles title in Trinidad at the Summer Bowl and made the final in the singles placing second overall in the tournament.

Since then, he has made his way up the rankings through his strong work ethic and perseverance.

Now he stands at the top of the rankings in the English speaking Caribbean. Cyril continues pursuing his goal to be the first St Lucian to play the U14 Masters scheduled for September, 2024.

SOURCE: St. Lucia National Tennis Centre

