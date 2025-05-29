Gold and Silver for Saint Lucia in Beach Volleyball Health Ministry Monitors New COVID-19 Variant Minister Casimir Hails SPL's ‘Transformational’ Impact Prime Minister Honours CFU President Cooper Dylan Norbert-Inglis’ Steady Path to Shaping Saint Lucia’s Substance Policies Saint Lucia Pumped Up to Host CAC Bodybuilding
Saint Lucia’s Preeminent Visual Artist Knighted

12 June 2025
Saint Lucian artist Llewellyn Xavier was knighted in recognition of his contributions to community infrastructure and development.

