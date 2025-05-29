Local News
Saint Lucia’s Preeminent Visual Artist Knighted
12 June 2025
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Saint Lucian artist Llewellyn Xavier was knighted in recognition of his contributions to community infrastructure and development.
