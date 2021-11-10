Saint Lucia’s National COVID-19 Management Center To Meet

Press Release:- The Management of the COVID-19 pandemic requires a multifaceted approach and multi-sectoral involvement. The Government of Saint Lucia, recognizing this, ensured that the National COVID-19 Management Center comprised of a wide cross-section of professionals and representatives, charged with the responsibility of advising the Government on the best strategy for the management of the pandemic.

During an appearance on Issues and Answers aired on the National Television Network (NTN), Chairman Cletus Springer, explained that his background in epidemiological analysis plays a key role in fulfilling the requirements of the position. He also highlighted the significance of protocols in maintaining low COVID-19 positivity rates.

The chairman added that the National COVID-19 Management Center is working to address low inoculation rates which may be as a result of conflicting schedules and inadequate ease of access.

The National COVID-19 Management Center will hold its inaugural meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11. The meeting will take place at the Finance Administrative Centre, and will be addressed by Minister of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Honourable Moses Jn Baptiste.

Members will receive a report by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George on lessons learned from Saint Lucia’s experience during the fourth wave of the pandemic; while representatives from the private sector will share their perspectives on a policy and strategic framework for handling the pandemic in a manner that will protect lives and livelihoods and promote a healthy economy.

The meeting will be telecast live on the National Television Network (NTN) from 10 a.m.

