Saint Lucia’s Medium Term Development Strategy Being Updated – St. Lucia Times News

An updated Medium Term Development Strategy (MTDS) 2021 – 2026 will soon be launched to replace the 2020 -2023 version. The update is being conducted by the Department of Economic Development.

The department says this is a proactive response to changes in Saint Lucia’s socio-economic environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also to provide measures to cushion external shocks such as rising prices due to conflict in Ukraine and the update will reflect the priorities of a new administration.

