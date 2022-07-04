‘Saint Lucia’s Faith In CARICOM Remains Strong’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed his country’s confidence in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), despite the ‘dangerous winds’ of multiple challenges facing member countries and the region, including the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“Saint Lucia’s faith in CARICOM remains strong and unshaken,” Pierre told the opening of the 43rd regular meeting of Heads of Government in Suriname.

He declared that Saint Lucia continues to believe in the potential strength and protective shelter that CARICOM can provide.

In this regard, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister said he had witnessed the collective strength of the group during the recent negotiations at the recent Summit of the Americas.

“I want to assure you that I come to the Prime Ministership of Saint Lucia in the firm and abiding belief in CARICOM,” Pierre stated.

And he affirmed that Saint Lucia will always be less than it can be without CARICOM.

“Whenever we are faced with external challenges, not of our own making, I am always guided by the words of the late Prime Minister of Barbados Owen Arthur that we should face it and fix it,” he noted.

I am also guided by the warning of our respected colleague and distinguished Prime Minister Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that we shall avoid the reflexive learned helplessness which arguably stems from our inherited colonial consciousness,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister told his audience.

He disclosed to his colleague leaders that he intends to engage constructively with them and the CARICOM Secretariat, drawing on their collective experiences to advance the cause of the regional integration movement.

In this regard, Pierre recalled Saint Lucia’s intention to be ‘fully-aligned’ to the Caribbean Court of Justice as the final appellate court in civil and criminal matters.

He disclosed that the Saint Lucia government had written to the Privy Council expressing that desire and had formed a committee to continue public education on the issue.

Headline photo: Stock image

