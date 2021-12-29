Saint Lucians Warned Vaccine Hesitancy Increases Risk Of COVID-19, Variants – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health has renewed an appeal to Saint Lucians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning that vaccine hesitancy increases the risk of contracting the virus and its variants like Delta and Omicron.

On Wednesday, in a statement on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs, National Immunisation Manager Tecla Jn Baptiste disclosed that 49,193 people had received full vaccination coverage as of the previous day.

She explained that the figure accounts for 27 percent of the population.

However, Jn Baptiste pointed out that twenty-seven percent of population immunity does not afford the level of protection that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 locally.

In this regard, she asserted that undoubtedly, vaccination is the most cost-effective public health measure in response to the pandemic.

In addition to the twenty-seven percent of the population that received full vaccination, the senior Health Ministry official disclosed that 6,467 people had received only one dose; and 3,172 persons have received boosters.

” As you make a conscious decision whether to vaccinate or not, think not only about yourself but also your loved ones, especially those who might be at a greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Think about the burden on frontline workers, the healthcare system, and the economy,” Jn Baptiste said.

