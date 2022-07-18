Saint Lucians Warned Against Substance Abuse Amid Carnival Celebrations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As the nation readies for the culmination of Carnival celebrations, the Substance Abuse Advisory Secretariat has warned about the dangers of irresponsible behavior in the use of alcohol and illicit drugs.

Deputy Coordinator of the Secretariat, Ms. Joanna Joseph-Henry, said it is important to avoid the harmful use of alcohol and tobacco and keep away from second hand-smoke.

“These substances cause serious health risks and also increase the risk of contracting COVID 19 and its complications. We wish to remind the public of the dangers of binge drinking. Consuming more than five drinks for men and four drinks for women in one sitting is considered binge drinking. This practice of heavy alcohol consumption can affect judgement, self-control and decision making and is associated with injury or harm to oneself and others. Remember the body can only absorb one standard alcoholic drink in an hour and so we need to drink less and to drink slowly to avoid intoxication.”

Ms. Joseph-Henry advises that alcohol should be consumed only after eating, and that it is important to increase one’s intake of water and non-alcoholic beverages as well. She also issued a caution about serving alcohol to minors.

“Remember alcohol is not for minors and that includes drinks like beer and shandy. Do not drink and drive. If you’re out with friends, ensure that at least one person is a designated driver. Look out for your friends and tell them when it is time to stop.”

The Substance Abuse Advisory Secretariat wishes the public a safe and incident-free carnival season.

Source: Government Information Service

