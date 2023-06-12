Saint Lucians Urged To Report Suspected Child Labour Cases – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Labour Commissioner Joseph Joseph has urged citizens to report suspected child labour cases.

“By fostering a culture of zero tolerance towards child labour, we encourage individuals and communities to report suspected cases and provide support to vulnerable children and their families,” Joseph said.

On Monday, the Labour Commissioner’s remarks came in a statement to mark World Day Against Child Labour.

He explained that as part of ongoing efforts, the government and the Department of Labour will continue to strengthen the enforcement of existing laws and regulations to protect children from exploitation and hazardous work.

“We are committed to providing appropriate rehabilitation and reintegration services for children who have been affected by child labour,” the Labour Commissioner asserted.

” On this World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a future where every child in Saint Lucia is free from the burden of child labour,” Joseph said.

” By working together, we can create a society that nurtures and protects the rights and well-being of our children, ensuring they have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Joseph declared.

Joseph explained that child labour is complex.

He said it denies children their fundamental rights, robbing them of their childhood, education, and overall well-being.

According to the Labour Commissioner, child labour perpetuates a cycle of poverty.

He also said it hinders the nation’s social and economic development.

“We firmly believe that every child deserves the right to a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment where their physical, mental, and emotional well-being is protected and nurtured,” Joseph stated.

But he noted that Saint Lucia recognises that eliminating child labour requires a comprehensive and multi-stakeholder approach.

And he explained that through a partnership with international organizations, civil society, employers, workers’ organizations, and other key stakeholders, the aim is to enhance collaboration and coordination in addressing child labour.

